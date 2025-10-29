PRA intensifies enforcement drive

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has intensified efforts to ensure transparency in tax collection and promote compliance across the province.

Enforcement officers of the PRA carried out operations in various areas of Lahore and Sahiwal, inspecting businesses for adherence to sales tax regulations. Notices were issued to 14 establishments, including marriage halls, marquees, cafés and fast-food chains.

According to a PRA spokesperson, warning notices were served on businesses for not implementing the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS). The PRA teams also inspected billing records of several food outlets to verify issuance of valid sales tax invoices.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner PRA Multan Division, along with the officials of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), held a meeting with the representatives of Marriage Halls and Marquees Association of Multan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025