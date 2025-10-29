Punjab assembly passes many bills

LAHORE: During a session of the Punjab Assembly, several important bills concerning the establishment of educational institutions and universities, as well as reforms within them, were presented, and multiple bills were approved by majority vote.

The session began with the presentation of The Orient International University Bill 2025, which was introduced by government member Rana Muhammad Arshad. Panel of Chairperson Samiullah Khan referred this bill to the relevant committees for two months. Similarly, The Bahauddin Zakariya University Amendment Bill 2025 was also presented in the house by government member Syed Ali Haider Gilani, and also referred to the relevant committees for two months.

Additionally, The University of Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Sciences Bill 2025 was presented in the house by assembly member Tariq Subhani. Panel of Chairperson Samiullah Khan referred this bill to the relevant committees for two months as well. Furthermore, The Makbir University of Science and Technology Gujrat Amendment Bill 2025 was also presented in the house by government member Rana Muhammad Arshad, and referred to the relevant committees for two months.

The Punjab Assembly approved The National University of Toba Tek Singh Bill 2025 by majority vote, which was presented in the house by government member Rao Kashif Rahim. Similarly, The Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Amendment Bill 2025 was also approved by the government with a majority vote, which was presented in the house by government member Rana Muhammad Arshad.

The government had The Grand Asian University Sialkot Amendment Bill 2025 approved, which was presented in the house by Rahila Khadim Hussain. The Royal University of Management Information and Sciences Bill 2025 was also approved by the Punjab Assembly, which was presented in the house by government member Sumiya Atta.

The government got approved The Ganj Shakar University Bill 2025 by majority vote, which was presented in the house by Rana Muhammad Arshad. The Imperial Tutorial College University Amendment Bill 2025 was also approved, which was presented in the house by government member Sarah Ahmad. Along with this, The Global University Kamalia Bill 2025 was also approved, which was presented in the house by government member Shaukat Raja.

The Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Amendment Ordinance 2025 was also presented in the Punjab Assembly by Law Minister Punjab Rana Muhammad Iqbal, and Panel of Chairperson Samiullah Khan referred this ordinance to the relevant committee for two months.

The Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Bill 2025, The Punjab Mines and Minerals Bill 2025, and The Sugarcane Research and Development Board Bill 2025 were also presented, which have been introduced for the development of various sectors and their better management and administration.

The Punjab Assembly session started after a delay of two hours and twenty minutes, presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

During the session, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PLM-N) Chief Whip Rana Muhammad Arshad severely criticized the opposition, stating that a lack of seriousness was displayed during the pre-budget debate. He said that in the pre-budget debate, departments should have been examined to see how much money was being spent in which departments, but such an unserious opposition has never been seen in the history of the assembly. Rana Muhammad Arshad thanked the government for fixing the wheat price at three thousand five hundred rupees and said that creating mischief and spreading disorder has now become the opposition’s work. He further said that when Amjad Ali Javed points out any issue, his circle is tightened.

However, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan gave Rana Arshad a stern response, telling him to look at his own benches to see if even one minister was present. The Speaker questioned that when quorum is pointed out, where are their members while ministers are not ready to face the members.

Regarding the absence of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman from the session, the Speaker directed Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal to settle the responses to adjournment motions within one week.

Law Minister Rana Muhammad Iqbal assured that the questions regarding adjournment motions, along with other agenda responses, would be settled through Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman within one week.

During the session, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) assembly member Shazia Abid became angry over the actions of the Crime Control Department and claimed that ‘extrajudicial killings’ are being carried out in Lahore. She said that under the constitution, people have fundamental rights, but unfortunately, certain institutions have been rendered helpless, and sometimes people are picked up and killed in Rahim Yar Khan or Sadiqabad, which is regrettable.

She demanded from the government that they improve the police system and also take steps to improve the judicial system.

Responding, to this Panel of Chairperson Raja Shaukat said that CCD is working as per law, adding that the state has not given any institution the authority to take any action which is against the law.

