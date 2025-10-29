KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 28, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.52 282.00 AED 76.81 77.59 EURO 328.27 331.40 SAR 75.08 75.67 GBP 375.80 379.60 INTERBANK 281.00 281.20 JPY 1.83 1.89 =========================================================================

