KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 28, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 281.52 282.00 AED 76.81 77.59
EURO 328.27 331.40 SAR 75.08 75.67
GBP 375.80 379.60 INTERBANK 281.00 281.20
JPY 1.83 1.89
