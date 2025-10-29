BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Markets Print 2025-10-29

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 28, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1              RC Aspelia     Sugar          Sea Trade      Oct 22nd, 2025
                                                Shipp
MW-2              Golden         Sugar          Alpine         Oct 26th, 2025
                  Arsnel
MW-4              Nil
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT              Emmenuel-P     Container      Southern       Oct 27th, 2025
                                                Agency
QICT              Al-Bert-P      Container      GAC            Oct 27th, 2025
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP               Limco          Rice           Ocean          Oct 25th, 2025
                  Logger                        World
FAP               Melbourne      Rice           East Wind      Oct 26th, 2025
                  Spirit
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC              Pioneer Gas    LPG            M              Oct 27th, 2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Sirwangi-V        Palm oil       Alpine                        Oct 28th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Bert-P         Container      GAC                           Oct 28th, 2025
Limco Logger      Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Epaminodas        Container      MSC PAK                       Oct 28th, 2025
Start             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Africain          Soya Bean      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Pheasent          Seed
Venus             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Pirrihos          Sugar          Posidon PVT                             -do-
ACE Halo          Cement         Crystal Sea Serv                        -do-
Valery Roma       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hua Chuang-66     Container      CMA CGM PAK                   Oct 28th, 2025
Gas Emerald       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Sintra            Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Sirtaki           Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

