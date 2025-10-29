KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 28, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Oct 22nd, 2025
Shipp
MW-2 Golden Sugar Alpine Oct 26th, 2025
Arsnel
MW-4 Nil
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
QICT Emmenuel-P Container Southern Oct 27th, 2025
Agency
QICT Al-Bert-P Container GAC Oct 27th, 2025
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Limco Rice Ocean Oct 25th, 2025
Logger World
FAP Melbourne Rice East Wind Oct 26th, 2025
Spirit
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Pioneer Gas LPG M Oct 27th, 2025
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Sirwangi-V Palm oil Alpine Oct 28th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Al-Bert-P Container GAC Oct 28th, 2025
Limco Logger Rice Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Epaminodas Container MSC PAK Oct 28th, 2025
Start Palm oil Alpine -do-
Africain Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths
Pheasent Seed
Venus Palm oil Alpine -do-
Pirrihos Sugar Posidon PVT -do-
ACE Halo Cement Crystal Sea Serv -do-
Valery Roma Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hua Chuang-66 Container CMA CGM PAK Oct 28th, 2025
Gas Emerald Chemicals Alpine -do-
Sintra Coal Ocean World -do-
Sirtaki Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments