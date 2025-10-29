Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (October 28, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL MW-1 RC Aspelia Sugar Sea Trade Oct 22nd, 2025 Shipp MW-2 Golden Sugar Alpine Oct 26th, 2025 Arsnel MW-4 Nil QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL QICT Emmenuel-P Container Southern Oct 27th, 2025 Agency QICT Al-Bert-P Container GAC Oct 27th, 2025 GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL FAP Limco Rice Ocean Oct 25th, 2025 Logger World FAP Melbourne Rice East Wind Oct 26th, 2025 Spirit SSGC LPG TERMINAL SSGC Pioneer Gas LPG M Oct 27th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Sirwangi-V Palm oil Alpine Oct 28th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Al-Bert-P Container GAC Oct 28th, 2025 Limco Logger Rice Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Epaminodas Container MSC PAK Oct 28th, 2025 Start Palm oil Alpine -do- Africain Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths Pheasent Seed Venus Palm oil Alpine -do- Pirrihos Sugar Posidon PVT -do- ACE Halo Cement Crystal Sea Serv -do- Valery Roma Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hua Chuang-66 Container CMA CGM PAK Oct 28th, 2025 Gas Emerald Chemicals Alpine -do- Sintra Coal Ocean World -do- Sirtaki Mogas Alpine -do- =============================================================================

