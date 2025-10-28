BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP purchased US dollars worth $7.15bn in 12 months ending July 2025: report

Salman Siddiqui Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 10:11pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank slowed down the purchase of US dollars to five-month low at $189 million from the inter-bank market in July 2025, summing up the cumulative purchases worth $7.15 billion in 12 months (August 2024–July 2025), brokerage house Topline Securities reported on Tuesday, citing the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data.

The central bank reports the US dollars’ purchase data with a lag of three month.

The slowdown in the month of July was witnessed apparently in the wake of low supply of the foreign currency and/or low demand for import payment and foreign debt repayment in the month, according to analysts.

Banks to offer collateral-free financing of up to Rs1mn to small farmers: SBP

Saad Hanif, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the cumulative purchases worth $7.15 billion in 12 months helped the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the rupee against the US dollar and boosted the country’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves (held by the SBP).

The buying also helped the central bank smoothly repay foreign debt on time without increasing the total tally of foreign loans and yet managing current account deficit at moderate level in the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26.

The central bank’s purchases of the greenback partly helped the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves boost by $5.15 billion in the 12 months (August 2024 to July 2025), rising to $14.30 billion at the end of July 2025 from $9.15 billion at the outset of August 2024, according to the central bank data.

The FX reserves stood at $14.45 billion on October 17, 2025, according to the latest weekly update by the SBP.

A significant growth in inflows of workers’ remittances helped boosting supply of the US dollar in inter-bank market, convincing the central bank to absorb surplus supply of the greenback.

SBP reported the workers’ remittances rose by 26.6% to $38.3 billion in FY25 compared to $30.3 billion in FY24.

Hanif said the central bank had slowed down buying of the greenback apparently in the wake of low demand for the foreign currency, as the bank was having moderate debt obligations in July - the first month of FY26.

“Pakistan was having a total debt repayments and interest payments summing up at around $26 billion for FY26. A large part of that was to be rolled over, making the cash-settled repayments affordable for the nation,” he said.

The central bank’s low purchase of the greenback in July coincided with the rupee facing increasing pressure against US dollar in the first two to three weeks of the month.

The data suggested the Pakistani currency had depreciated to Rs284.97/$ by July 17, 2025 compared to Rs283.76/$ on June 30, 2025 - losing almost Re1 in the three weeks. Later on, the currency recovered to Rs282.87/$ on July 31, 2025 – regaining Rs2.10/$ in the last 10 day of July.

The rupee hit six-month high at Rs280.97/$ on Tuesday compared to Rs281.01/$ on Monday - up by 0.01% on day-to-day basis, according to the SBP.

SBP State Bank of Pakistan topline securities foreign exchange reserves US dollars current account deficit Workers’ remittances Pakistani currency Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves Pakistan’s central bank SBP data Pakistan current account deficit Ismail Iqbal Securities SBP held foreign exchange reserves SBP held forex reserves inter bank market Saad Hanif

Comments

200 characters

SBP purchased US dollars worth $7.15bn in 12 months ending July 2025: report

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Modi skipped summit due to worries Trump would mention Pakistan: report

Profit-taking drags KSE-100 Index down by over 2,000 points

Low markup financing scheme could uplift SMEs & economy, experts say

Trump says seven ‘brand new, beautiful planes’ shot down during Pakistan-India war

Pakistan rupee hits nearly 6-month high against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza situation; Islamabad invited to key ministerial meeting in Türkiye

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories