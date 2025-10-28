BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
India’s power regulator orders probe into trading platform over alleged insider trading

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 08:40pm

India’s federal power regulator on Tuesday ordered an investigation into over-the-counter (OTC) electricity trading platform GNA Energy for alleged involvement in insider trading and market manipulation linked to a key regulatory order on market coupling.

India’s market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an order late on Oct. 15 against two officials of the country’s federal power regulator and officials of GNA Energy, alleging that they traded on price-sensitive information in shares and derivatives of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said it was acting on findings from a SEBI interim order that said GNA Energy’s top executives had access to confidential CERC documents before a July 2025 order on market coupling was made public.

India’s Adani Green Energy posts higher quarterly profit on strong power sales

CERC said the company may have violated provisions of power market regulations and appointed two senior officials to conduct the investigation and submit a report within 21 days.

The order does not revoke GNA Energy’s registration but warns that violations could lead to suspension or cancellation of its licence.

