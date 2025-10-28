BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on easing US-China trade woes

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 07:44pm

Major Gulf equity markets ended higher on Tuesday, supported by growing optimism over easing trade tensions that boosted risk appetite, with market focus shifting to the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting. Corporate results, however, contributed only limited support to market sentiment.

Top Chinese and U.S. economic officials hashed out the framework of a deal for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to decide on later this week, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world’s top two oil consumers could dent global growth.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.5%, led by a 1.7% rise in Saudi National Bank the country’s biggest lender by assets.

However, Leejam Sports plunged 10% to be the biggest loser on the Saudi index, following a steep fall in third-quarter profit.

The sports firm, which recorded its biggest intraday fall in nearly six-months, also slashed its quarterly dividend to 0.95 riyal per share from 2.14 riyals.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.5%, bolstered by a 1.7% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties .

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.3%, hit by a 2.8% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , even as the lender reported a rise in third-quarter profit. The country’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, the bank’s largest shareholder, plans to exercise all of its rights to subscribe in full for its proportional entitlement of the new shares in a rights issue.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell by more than 1% in a third day of declines as investors assess the effect of U.S. sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil companies along with a potential OPEC+ plan to raise output.

The Qatari index rose 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 1.5%, ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

On the other hand, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company dropped more than 3%, after reporting a mere 0.5% increase in quarterly profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.4% higher, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company jumping 4.3%, rising for a fourth consecutive session.

Last week, Eastern reported an annual net profit of 9.71 billion Egyptian pounds ($204.42 million), up from 9.18 billion Egyptian pounds a year earlier.

----------------------------------------
Saudi Arabia	 gained 0.5% to 11,674
Abu Dhabi	     fell 0.3% to 10,165
Dubai	         gained 0.5% to 6,070
Qatar	         was up 0.3% to 10,925
Egypt	         added 0.4% to 38,305
Bahrain	         lost 0.6% to 2,033
Oman	         advanced 1.7% to 5,526
Kuwait	         rose 0.5% to 9,444
----------------------------------------
