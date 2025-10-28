BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Communication services, materials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.44% at 22,689.22
Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 07:38pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, hurt by losses in communication services and materials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.44% at 22,689.22.

Senkadagala Finance and Lake House Printers and Publishers were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 12% and 8.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 211.8 million shares from 306.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.5 million) from 5.77 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 111.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.13 billion rupees, the data showed.

