Communication services, materials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, hurt by losses in communication services and materials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.44% at 22,689.22.

Senkadagala Finance and Lake House Printers and Publishers were the top percentage losers on the CSE All Share index, falling 12% and 8.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 211.8 million shares from 306.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 6.20 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($20.5 million) from 5.77 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 111.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.13 billion rupees, the data showed.