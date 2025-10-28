India approves $4.3bn fertiliser subsidy; forms panel to review staff salaries

NEW DELHI: - India has approved a $4.3 billion fertiliser subsidy for the winter crop season and formed a panel to review salaries of federal government employees and pensioners, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

“The subsidy will ensure availability of fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices,” Vaishnaw said on Tuesday, adding that the allocation is about 140 billion rupees ($1.59 billion) higher than last year.

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the formation of a panel to review pay scales for 11.9 million current and former government employees, and will submit its report in 18 months, Vaishnaw added.

The panel will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Previously, a government panel had suggested a 23.5% hike in salaries and pensions.