BML 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
DCL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
DGKC 234.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.16%)
FCCL 53.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.52%)
FFL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.88%)
GCIL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.27%)
HUBC 212.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.18%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.07%)
NBP 206.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.23%)
PAEL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PIBTL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
POWER 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
PPL 190.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.19%)
PREMA 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
PTC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SNGP 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.91%)
SSGC 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
TELE 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TREET 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.96%)
WTL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,985 Decreased By -33.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 53,929 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 161,997 Decreased By -167 (-0.1%)
KSE30 49,448 Increased By 29.9 (0.06%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel police say 3 Palestinians killed in raid near Jenin

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2025 01:53pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians described as members of a “terrorist cell” during a raid near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, police said.

The operation in the village of Kfar Qud was carried out jointly by the army and the police’s elite counterterrorism unit, Yamam.

“During an offensive operation conducted by Yamam forces in the Kfar Qud area of the Menashe sector, the fighters acted to neutralise a terrorist cell that was planning an attack and was part of a terrorist organisation active in the Jenin refugee camp,” the Israeli police said in a statement.

“The forces spotted members of the cell emerging from a cave. The unit’s snipers then opened precise fire, killing the three terrorists,” they added.

The army later launched an air strike on the cave to destroy the “terrorist hideout”, the police said.

Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed the operation, warning that “any attempt by terrorist organisations to rebuild their infrastructure in Judea and Samaria will be crushed with an iron fist”.

“I have ordered the IDF (army) to take all necessary measures, on the ground and from the air, to eliminate terrorist threats in Judea and Samaria and the terrorists themselves,” he added, using the Israeli biblical term for the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military launched a large-scale campaign last winter across several northern occupied West Bank refugee camps shortly after a brief ceasefire took effect in the Gaza Strip, aiming to suppress Palestinian armed groups.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have since been displaced in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished dozens of homes and buildings.

Violence in the territory has surged since the war in Gaza erupted following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel lifts state of emergency for communities neighbouring Gaza

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on October 10, mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Prior to Thursday’s incident, at least 988 Palestinians, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the start of the war in Gaza, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

During the same period, 43 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks, according to official Israeli figures.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Gaza Israeli forces occupied West Bank Jenin Palestinians killed in raid near Jenin Kfar Qud

Comments

200 characters

Israel police say 3 Palestinians killed in raid near Jenin

PSX sees choppy trading after early gains

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Oil falls as OPEC+ output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories