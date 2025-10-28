Carey hoping Australia fans can block out English taunts during Ashes

MELBOURNE: Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey remembers a hostile reception from English crowds after stumping Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s during the 2023 Ashes and hopes home fans can drown out the taunts of the Barmy Army in the coming series.

Carey sparked a ‘Spirit of Cricket’ row when he threw down the stumps as Bairstow left his crease at the end of an over on the final day of the second Test at the game’s spiritual home.

Australia’s players were subjected to abuse from MCC members in the stadium’s Long Room, while incensed England coach Brendon McCullum questioned the visitors’ sportsmanship.

More than two years on from the incident, Carey said he was expecting some reminders from England’s travelling fans during the five-Test series which starts in Perth from November 21.

“It’s going to be exciting … the Barmy Army, I think I’ve seen a few chants come through already, which is great,” he told reporters in Adelaide on Tuesday.

“That sort of stuff just, it’s in the history of the game, it will get spoken about forever.

“But as a player and as a playing group, you want to be in those big moments. “I experienced it over in England so hopefully the Australian crowd can sort of block out some of that noise - and we have more fans here for Australia than England.”

Australia won the Lord’s Test to take a 2-0 lead and ended up retaining the urn despite losing two of the last three matches.

Carey was a target of jeering fans for the rest of the series after Lord’s but said he was comfortable with his part in Ashes history.

“It’s part of the game,” he said.

“We love it, it’s sports - totally understand there’s heroes and villains. That’s what Ashes cricket is all about.”