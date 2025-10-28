BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

BR Web Desk Published 28 Oct, 2025 11:54am

Lucky Cement’s profit-after-tax amounted to Rs23.56 billion, an increase of 19% during the first quarter of FY2025-26, compared with Rs19.8 billion in the same quarter previous year on account of higher revenue.

The Board of Directors (BoD) in its meeting held on Monday reviewed the financial performance of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s Earnings per Share (EPS) jumped to Rs15.01 against Rs12.24 during the previous year.

As per the financial statements, Lucky Cement’s net revenue increased by nearly 11% to Rs123.6 billion as compared to Rs111.6 billion recorded in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the cost of sales inched up to Rs92.11 billion in 1QFY26, as compared to Rs79.89 billion recorded in the previous year, reflecting an increase of over 15%.

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Resultantly, the gross profit stood at Rs31.5 billion, as compared to Rs31.7 billion, a decrease of nearly 1%.

During the period, the company’s cost of finance reduced from Rs8.02 billion to Rs4.8 billion, a decrease of nearly 40%.

In 1QFY26, the cement maker’s distribution and administrative expenses rose to Rs6.3 billion, a drop of nearly 5%, compared to Rs6.6 billion.

However, the other income of Lucky Cement increased significantly by 27%, clocking in at Rs4.1 billion as compared to Rs3.3 billion in the same period last year.

Resultantly, the cement maker’s profit before tax rose to Rs29.8 billion in 1QFY26, as compared to Rs24.2 billion in SPLY, an increase of nearly 23%.

During the period, the company paid taxes to the tune of Rs6.2 billion, an increase of 40%.

