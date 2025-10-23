BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
Sports

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 09:21pm

NEW YORK: Lionel Messi has extended his contract with MLS side Inter Miami to 2028, the club announced on Thursday, a boost for the North American league as the Argentine great keeps his career going.

The eight-times Ballon d’Or winner had previously said that Inter Miami would be his last club but the 38-year-old has given no hint as to his possible retirement, saying that age would not be a factor.

The 2022 World Cup winner led the league in goals (29) this season, as Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference. They are set to play Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs beginning on Friday.

Messi sparked fresh interest in the league when he first signed in 2023, in a critical moment for the sport in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to host the World Cup next year.

Lionel Messi

