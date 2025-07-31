Countries with no trade deal will hear from US by midnight, White House says

WASHINGTON: Countries that haven’t negotiated a trade deal or received a tariff letter from the Trump administration will be hearing the from the U.S. about the terms of trade by the end of the day, the White House said on Thursday.

“The trade team has been working around the clock to try to be in correspondence with as many countries as possible, but if they haven’t heard from us yet, they will in the form of a letter or an executive order by midnight tonight,” spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House.