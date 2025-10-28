BML 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.16%)
BOP 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.55%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
DCL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
DGKC 234.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.16%)
FCCL 53.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.34%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.94%)
GCIL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.24%)
HUBC 212.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
KOSM 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.82%)
MLCF 96.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.38%)
NBP 206.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.23%)
PAEL 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
PIBTL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
POWER 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
PPL 190.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
PREMA 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
PTC 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
SNGP 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.91%)
SSGC 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
TELE 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TREET 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.96%)
WTL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,985 Decreased By -33.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 53,929 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 161,997 Decreased By -167 (-0.1%)
KSE30 49,448 Increased By 29.9 (0.06%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold nears three-week low as US-China trade optimism dents safe-haven demand

  • Spot gold was down 1% at $3,941.65 per ounce
Reuters Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 12:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices extended losses on Tuesday to a near three-week low, as optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal dented demand for safe-haven bullion, while investors looked forward to major central bank policy announcements this week.

Spot gold was down 1% at $3,941.65 per ounce, as of 0652 GMT, hitting its lowest level since October 10.

US gold futures for December delivery lost 1.5% to $3,957.50 per ounce.

“A de-frosting of U.S.-China trade relations has somewhat pulled the rug out from under the gold price due to a decline in safe-haven buying flows,” said KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer.

On Sunday, top Chinese and U.S. economic officials hashed out the framework of a trade deal for U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to decide on later this week.

“If Trump and Xi have a productive meeting on trade this week, this could leave gold swimming against the current to some degree.

But this could be offset if the Fed delivers a dovish tone with the expected rate cut this week,“ Waterer said.

Trump said he thought a deal would be reached with China, and announced a flurry of deals on trade and critical minerals in Malaysia with four Southeast Asian nations during the first stop of his five-day Asia trip.

Asian shares consolidated recent hefty gains on Tuesday as hopes for a thawing in global trade tensions kept risk appetite keen.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to cut interest rates at the end of its policy meeting on Wednesday, investors are awaiting any forward-looking language from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are both broadly expected to hold rates steady later this week.

Gold prices have gained about 53% this year, reaching an all-time peak of $4,381.21 on October 20, bolstered by geopolitical and economic uncertainties, rate-cut bets and sustained central bank buying.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $46.51 per ounce, platinum slipped 2.6% to $1,549.85 and palladium lost 1.2% to $1,385.50.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold nears three-week low as US-China trade optimism dents safe-haven demand

PSX sees choppy trading after early gains

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Oil falls as OPEC+ output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories