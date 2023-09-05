BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.64%)
BOP 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.78%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 234.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.03%)
FCCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.88%)
FFL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.08%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
HUBC 213.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.21%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
MLCF 97.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
NBP 205.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PAEL 54.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.4%)
PIBTL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.35%)
POWER 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
PPL 192.04 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.56%)
PREMA 39.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.71%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
TELE 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TREET 32.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.39%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.55%)
BR100 17,025 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.65%)
BR30 54,183 Decreased By -381.9 (-0.7%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 27-October-2025

Published September 5, 2023 Updated October 27, 2025 04:45pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on October 27, 2025 is Rs430,362 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs368,966 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the rate of per tola gold decreased by Rs3,300 and 10 gram gold saw a decline of Rs2,829.

27-October-25 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs430,362 (↓ Rs3,300) Rs5,097 (↓ Rs27)
per 10 grams Rs368,966 (↓Rs2,829) Rs4,369 (↓ Rs24)

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal decreased by $33 to $4,080 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on is Rs5,097 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs4,369.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
25-Oct-25 Rs433,662 Rs5,124
23-Oct-25 Rs433,862 Rs5,110
22-Oct-25 Rs437,362 Rs5,110
21-Oct-25 Rs444,900 Rs5,261
20-Oct-25 Rs444,900 Rs5,261
18-Oct-25 Rs446,300 Rs5,273
16-Oct-25 Rs442,800 Rs5,337
15-Oct-25 Rs440,900 Rs5,337
14-Oct-25 Rs435,100 Rs5,247

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 27-October-2025

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting, KSE-100 sheds over 1,100 points

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories