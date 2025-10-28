Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has raised concerns with the European Union (EU) regarding the withdrawal of duty concessions on ethanol exports under the GSP+ scheme and the Geographical Indication (GI) registration of Basmati rice.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between a high-level delegation of the European Parliament’s Committee on Development and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday.

The delegation was led by Lukas Mandl (Austria) and included Members of the European Parliament Robert Biedro (Poland), Juan Fernando López Aguilar (Spain), TomášZdechovský (Czechia), and Marc Jongen (Germany). EU Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis also attended the meeting.

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

According to an official statement, the discussions underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to strengthening EU–Pakistan relations, particularly under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) framework, which has played a vital role in promoting sustainable trade, development cooperation and human rights in Pakistan.

Welcoming the delegation, Jam expressed gratitude for the EU’s longstanding partnership and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, good governance, and sustainable development. He briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s recent progress under the GSP+ monitoring framework, highlighting advances in human rights, labour reforms, climate action, and institutional strengthening.

The Minister noted that Pakistan’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term reflects global confidence in its constructive role in multilateral human rights cooperation. He also highlighted that the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) had recently received “a status” accreditation from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), recognizing Pakistan’s institutional progress.

Khan further informed the delegation about key legislative reforms, including the harmonization of the legal age of marriage through the Islamabad Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025, the establishment of the Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals, and the forthcoming National Commission for Minorities. He said these initiatives reflect the government’s dedication to promoting freedom, tolerance, and social cohesion.

On economic and trade matters, the Minister emphasized Pakistan’s efforts to create a favourable environment for foreign investment, noting steps taken to address high taxation, energy costs, and interest rates. He pointed out that the policy rate has already been reduced from 22% to 11% and stressed that Pakistan’s economic future lies in industrial expansion, skill development, and human resource empowerment, noting that more than 60% of the country’s 250 million population is under 30. Vocational training and skills enhancement, he said, remain key national priorities.

Khan also identified agriculture, food processing, seed development, value-added exports, manufacturing, SMEs, and e-commerce as promising sectors for EU investment. He invited European companies to collaborate with Pakistan in technology transfer, sustainable farming, and food-chain innovation.

The Minister raised two key trade concerns: (I) Withdrawal of duty concessions on ethanol exports under the GSP+ scheme, which he said has adversely affected rural livelihoods and farming communities; and (ii) the GI registration of Basmati rice, urging the EU to ensure a fair and impartial decision that recognizes Pakistan’s heritage and rightful claim to the globally renowned rice variety.

He emphasized that both matters are critical to Pakistan’s rural economy and the livelihoods of millions of farmers, especially after recent floods that devastated the agricultural sector.

Khan appreciated the EU’s ongoing technical engagement and called for enhanced cooperation on emerging EU regulatory frameworks such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). He said Pakistan seeks EU support and capacity building to better align with new sustainability and climate standards.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce and the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s accession to the Madrid Protocol on Trademarks and the Marrakesh Treaty for the Visually Impaired. They also discussed ongoing reforms in patent and copyright laws, noting that stronger intellectual property protections are key to improving investor confidence and competitiveness.

Members of the European Parliament, including Lukas Mandl and Marc Jongen, appreciated Pakistan’s constructive engagement and focus on reforms, human capital development, and transparency. They reaffirmed that dialogue and partnership will continue to guide EU–Pakistan relations. The meeting also covered broader global issues, including peace, education, and economic cooperation. Mandl thanked Pakistan for its hospitality and emphasized the importance of strengthening democratic and human rights collaboration worldwide.

Wrapping up the discussions, Minister Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing global agendas on human rights, labour rights, and climate action, in line with the objectives of the GSP+ framework. He said Pakistan seeks mutual growth, sustainable partnerships, and shared prosperity with the European Union.

