PM lauds Trump, welcomes Cambodia-Thailand peace deal

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated his appreciation for US President Donald Trump’s instrumental role in brokering the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, describing it as a “milestone for peace and diplomacy” in the region.

In a statement shared on X, he commended Trump for his “significant” contribution to the agreement, which seeks to resolve the longstanding border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

The accord, signed at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has drawn global praise for its potential to bring stability to a volatile region.

PM Sharif also extended his congratulations to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his tireless efforts in advancing regional peace and hailed the leadership of Cambodia and Thailand for their historic commitment to the accord.

“I congratulate the leadership and people of Cambodia and Thailand on the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord,” he said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also acknowledged Trump’s broader diplomatic efforts, particularly in the Middle East and South Asia, underscoring the life-saving impact of his interventions in these regions. “The signing of this accord represents another crucial step in the global pursuit of peace, a testament to President Trump’s leadership and the unwavering dedication of all those involved.”

The peace agreement, which aims to end the long-running border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, includes provisions for the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers and the withdrawal of heavy artillery from the 800-kilometre disputed stretch along the border.

The conflict, which has resulted in numerous casualties and displaced thousands, has now seen a significant step toward resolution, largely due to Trump’s diplomatic intervention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

US President Donald Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak US ties Cambodia Thailand peace deal

