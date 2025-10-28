Budget debate, key bills: Punjab PA proceedings again put off for lack of quorum

LAHORE: For the second consecutive day, proceedings in the Punjab Assembly were adjourned after the government failed to ensure the presence of a sufficient number of its members, leading to a lack of quorum. This continued disruption has halted the planned debate on the provincial budget and prevented the presentation of several important legislative bills in the house.

The session commenced two hours and ten minutes behind its scheduled time. Immediately after beginning, the assembly witnessed opposition members raising pressing concerns. Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Khalid Mahmood objected that the government's announced relief aid for flood-affected individuals was not being distributed impartially. His objections were echoed by other opposition members, who informed the Speaker that the government appeared to be rewarding only its favored individuals, rendering public announcements for the poor and needy ineffective.

In response to these allegations of inequitable aid distribution, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman addressed the house.

He clarified the government's official stance, stating that flood-affected individuals would receive compensation of twenty thousand rupees per acre of damaged crops. Furthermore, he assured that those who lost their homes would be granted compensation ranging from five hundred thousand to one million rupees for reconstruction, emphasizing that this assistance would be provided to all victims without any discrimination.

Following this, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan directed the Finance Minister to ensure the timely delivery of aid to provide genuine relief to the public, with several members demanding transparency and fairness in the distribution process.

Separately, assembly members voiced strong objections regarding the recent changes in the working hours of educational institutions across Punjab, a measure implemented due to smog. They argued that aligning school hours with office timings has resulted in severe traffic congestion, adversely affecting the daily lives of citizens. In reply, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba gave his assurance that he would take up the matter with the education department to discuss potential adjustments for public convenience.

Despite an agenda that included the commencement of a post-budget debate and the presentation of significant draft laws, these items could not be addressed due to the incomplete quorum. Observing the persistent absence of government members, Panel of Chairpersons Sameeullah Khan adjourned the session until two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon.

