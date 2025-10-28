BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

Budget debate, key bills: Punjab PA proceedings again put off for lack of quorum

Hassan Abbas Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: For the second consecutive day, proceedings in the Punjab Assembly were adjourned after the government failed to ensure the presence of a sufficient number of its members, leading to a lack of quorum. This continued disruption has halted the planned debate on the provincial budget and prevented the presentation of several important legislative bills in the house.

The session commenced two hours and ten minutes behind its scheduled time. Immediately after beginning, the assembly witnessed opposition members raising pressing concerns. Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA Khalid Mahmood objected that the government's announced relief aid for flood-affected individuals was not being distributed impartially. His objections were echoed by other opposition members, who informed the Speaker that the government appeared to be rewarding only its favored individuals, rendering public announcements for the poor and needy ineffective.

In response to these allegations of inequitable aid distribution, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman addressed the house.

He clarified the government's official stance, stating that flood-affected individuals would receive compensation of twenty thousand rupees per acre of damaged crops. Furthermore, he assured that those who lost their homes would be granted compensation ranging from five hundred thousand to one million rupees for reconstruction, emphasizing that this assistance would be provided to all victims without any discrimination.

Following this, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan directed the Finance Minister to ensure the timely delivery of aid to provide genuine relief to the public, with several members demanding transparency and fairness in the distribution process.

Separately, assembly members voiced strong objections regarding the recent changes in the working hours of educational institutions across Punjab, a measure implemented due to smog. They argued that aligning school hours with office timings has resulted in severe traffic congestion, adversely affecting the daily lives of citizens. In reply, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba gave his assurance that he would take up the matter with the education department to discuss potential adjustments for public convenience.

Despite an agenda that included the commencement of a post-budget debate and the presentation of significant draft laws, these items could not be addressed due to the incomplete quorum. Observing the persistent absence of government members, Panel of Chairpersons Sameeullah Khan adjourned the session until two o'clock on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly budget Budget debate Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Budget debate, key bills: Punjab PA proceedings again put off for lack of quorum

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

Oil dips as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Read more stories