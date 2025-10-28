LESCO seeks Chinese help for smart metering

LAHORE: A Chinese company has agreed to provide technical support to the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in the fields of energy and smart metering.

A delegation of the Chinese company, Liyang, headed by it’s chief Maxwell, visited the LESCO headquarters and held meeting with LESCO chief executive officer Engr Ramzan Butt. According to the LESCO officials, the Chinese company team showed keen interest and consented for cooperation and technical support to LESCO in energy and smart metering fields.

Speaking on the occasion, the LESCO chief said that he always welcomes the international firms who support and work for bringing improvement and innovation in the field of energy in Pakistan. Chinese technical assistance will help the LESCO improve its efficiency, he added. Both the sides also agreed to be in regular contact with each other and enhance the scope of technical cooperation in different fields gradually.

