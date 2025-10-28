BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-28

HCSTSI team participates in ‘SME Mentorship Programme’

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:39am

HYDERABAD: A delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), under the directives of President Muhammad Saleem Memon, participated in the “SME Mentorship Program” organized by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Hyderabad.

The delegation was led by Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan. The program aimed to enhance women’s entrepreneurial participation, promote financial inclusion and provide practical mentorship and guidance to aspiring women entrepreneurs and start ups. Various training sessions were conducted focusing on business initiation through online platforms, company registration, taxation matters, financial preparation, banking products, and documentation requirements.

Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, in his address, highly appreciated the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan for promoting women-led businesses in the country. He stated that SBP’s initiatives are a significant step towards women’s economic empowerment. He emphasized that such programs not only create awareness but also encourage women to step into the business arena with confidence. He further urged that all commercial banks should organize similar mentorship programs to facilitate women’s access to the financial system. He remarked that no society can achieve true progress without the active participation of women.

Vice President Shan Sehgal, while addressing the session, said that the business community and the banking sector have always been closely linked, and their collaboration is essential for regional economic growth. He reaffirmed that HCSTSI is always ready to collaborate with the State Bank of Pakistan and other financial institutions to promote business activities, particularly in supporting women entrepreneurs. He extended his appreciation to the SBP management for organizing such an impactful program and lauded all women participants for their enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit. He added that women are the true strength of the business community, and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with more opportunities.

The program was hosted by Sabghatullah Loonari, while Adil Zahoor Khokhar, Assistant Chief Manager SBP, and Abdul Ghafoor, Deputy Chief Manager SBP, also addressed the participants. They elaborated on State Bank’s initiatives for financial inclusion, facilities for SMEs, and special schemes designed for women entrepreneurs.

Adil Zahoor Khokhar stated that the objective of the State Bank is to provide a strong financial foundation for women entrepreneurs, enabling them to access loans and other financial facilities with ease.

Abdul Ghafoor, in his remarks, emphasized that training, awareness, and financial accessibility for women entrepreneurs are the need of the hour, and the State Bank will continue to take all possible measures to support this cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP SME Sector HCSTSI SME Mentorship Programme

