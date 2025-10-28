EU delegation meets NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the European Parliamentary Committee on Development, led by the European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Rimondas Karoblis, called on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House on Monday to discuss strengthening Pakistan-EU relations, parliamentary cooperation, and shared development priorities.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the delegation and underscored the importance of further consolidating the long-standing and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the European Union. He emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy serves as a vital bridge for strengthening mutual understanding, promoting people-to-people linkages, and advancing shared democratic values.

The Speaker also said that closer engagement between the parliaments of both sides would help promote development, good governance, and inclusive growth. The European delegation lauded Pakistan’s commitment to democratic consolidation, institutional strengthening, and human development.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the establishment of an SDGs Secretariat in the National Assembly, aimed at ensuring parliamentary oversight and coordination for the attainment of national development priorities.

Addressing the challenges posed by climate change, the Speaker pointed out that Pakistan contributes minimally to global carbon emissions yet remains among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world.

He referred to the devastating floods of 2025, which affected regions that had never before experienced such disasters, underscoring the urgent need for collective global action on climate resilience and adaptation. Speaker Sadiq also mentioned that Pakistan’s Parliament holds the distinction of being the first Green Parliament in the region, symbolizing the country’s firm commitment to environmental sustainability.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in South Asia and beyond. He expressed deep concern over India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, terming it a clear violation of international law. He further noted that Pakistan’s armed forces had given a firm and proportionate response to recent Indian aggression.

The Speaker reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He also emphasized Pakistan’s consistent advocacy for peaceful solutions to global conflicts, including those in Kashmir, Palestine, and Ukraine.

Highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives to promote women’s empowerment, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that the Parliament remains fully committed to ensuring women’s active participation in political, social, and economic spheres. He also stressed the growing threat of fake news and misinformation, describing it as one of the most significant challenges of the modern era. The Speaker called for a coordinated international response and the adoption of a joint strategy to combat disinformation, which undermines public trust and democratic institutions.

The European Parliamentary Committee on Development delegation comprised Lukas Mandl (Austria), Robert Biedro (Poland), Juan Fernando López Aguilar (Spain), Tomáš Zdechovský (Czechia), and Marc Jongen (Germany). The delegation thanked Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the warm welcome and productive exchange of views, expressing hope for enhanced cooperation between the European Union and Pakistan in the years ahead.

