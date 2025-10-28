Dr Azra reviews progress of NHSP

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho chaired a meeting with the World Bank Mission to review the progress of the National Health Support Programme (NHSP).

The meeting was attended by representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the Secretary of Health, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted on Sindh Health Department’s ongoing initiatives, including the implementation of the District Health Information System (DHIS-2), capacity building, and improvement in the communication system, and various components of the NHSP.

Dr. Azra Pechuho emphasized that the health sector requires a technically skilled and well-trained team capable of managing modern health systems. She said that in the past, the department relied on physical data, which delayed timely decisions, but now it is transitioning to a fully digital system that enables real-time monitoring and swift action.

The minister directed that the rollout of the DHIS-2 system in the remaining 10 districts of Sindh be expedited to ensure a province-wide, automated, and efficient health data management system. She further called for the establishment of separate cost centres for Management Information System (MIS) activities to ensure financial transparency and timely fund disbursement.

Appreciating the support of the World Bank, WHO, and UNICEF, Dr. Pechuho said that the Sindh government is focusing on sustainable improvements in the health sector through capacity building, training, public awareness campaigns, and the use of modern technology. She underscored the need for enhancing staff training and awareness programs to strengthen healthcare delivery at all levels.

Dr. Pechuho also stated that the government intends to integrate the Hepatitis Control Programme with the National Health Support Programme to ensure long-term and effective outcomes across province. Sustainability, capacity building, and timely financing are essential to ensure that the people of Sindh receive the best possible healthcare facilities,” she added.

The World Bank delegation praised the Sindh government’s commitment and noted that the province was successfully implementing the NHSP. They assured continued technical assistance to further enhance the program’s effectiveness and recommended establishing a UHC (Universal Health Coverage) Coordination Platform at the provincial level to improve inter-program coordination and synergy.

Concluding the meeting, Dr. Azra Pechuho said, “The Sindh government’s health initiatives are people-centred and aimed at providing every citizen with access to modern healthcare, medicines, and diagnostic facilities. We are building a transparent and efficient system where real-time data ensures prompt decision-making — this is the need of the modern era.”

