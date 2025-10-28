Letters to presidents, SGs: Dar apprises UNSC, UNGA, UNHCHR & OIC of grave rights situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, addressed letters to the President of the United Nations General Assembly, the President of the United Nations Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), apprising them of the grave human rights situation in IIOJK, a Foreign Office statement said on Monday.

He highlighted India’s continued denial of the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people for more than seven decades, in blatant violation of international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

Dar also cautioned that India’s persistent defiance of these obligations, coupled with the increasingly hostile and irresponsible rhetoric of its leadership, aggravates tensions in the region and poses a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also organized a special briefing for members of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad. A short documentary depicting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was screened for the diplomats.

Kashmir Black Day was observed across Pakistan and at its diplomatic missions worldwide to condemn 78 years of India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the just cause of the Kashmiri people. The observance served as a solemn reminder of the grave injustices endured by the people of IIOJK for more than seven decades and expressed solidarity with their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

A wide range of activities, including seminars, webinars, panel discussions, and photo exhibitions, were organized throughout the country and at Pakistan’s missions abroad. The activities highlighted the plight of innocent Kashmiris, drawing the world’s attention to the systematic repression and brutality perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

In their special messages on the occasion, the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan also underscored Pakistan’s steadfast resolve to continue extending moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle.

Furthermore, a special Kashmir Solidarity Walk was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Officers and officials from the Ministry participated in the walk. The rally started from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and culminated at D-Chowk in front of the Parliament House.

The observance of 27 October as a Black Day serves as a grim reminder of India’s unlawful assault on Jammu and Kashmir.

