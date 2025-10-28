BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Palm oil drops to near four-week low

Reuters Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 06:12am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second session to its lowest closing in nearly four weeks on Monday, weighed by Dalian palm oil and a stronger ringgit, while market participants awaited fresh triggers to confirm a direction.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 50 ringgit, or 1.13percent, to 4,372 ringgit (USD1,035.04)a metric ton at closing. “Today, crude palm oil future is still tracking Dalian performance, while waiting for new leads on the market such as weather condition and (possible) improvement in US-China trade talks this week,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

US President Donald Trump said the US and China are set to “come away with” a trade deal , as he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.59 percent, while its palm oil contract lost 0.33 percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.77 percent. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-25 was seen to fall between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent from the amount shipped during September 1-25, cargo surveyors AmSpec Agri Malaysia and Intertek Testing Services said.

