BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-28

Brick by brick

BR Research Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

At the start of this fiscal year, Attock Cement (PSX: ACPL), one of the smaller cement manufacturers operating in the southern region, had five serious contenders eyeing its plants and facilities following the strategic exit of its Lebanese owners.

Something was clearly brewing. Even though ownership details remain uncertain, the company has managed a swift financial and operational turnaround. In the first quarter of FY26 (1QFY26), Attock’s earnings surged 13x!

This dramatic recovery was driven by a robust rebound in demand. The company’s revenues grew 64 percent during the quarter (year-on-year), while costs declined. Although volumetric sales data are not yet available in the financial disclosure, it remains clear that tje top-line growth was not solely price-driven. Stronger demand in both domestic and export markets boosted revenues significantly.

Operationally, however, Attock continues to face challenges. The company’s high distribution costs, largely due to its export focus, account for 13 percent of revenue, higher than the industry average. Since overseas exports naturally involve higher logistics and handling expenses, Attock’s overheads will likely remain elevated compared to peers that sell primarily to nearby domestic or cross-border markets.

While Attock’s profits stem from a rebound in its core business, other players are relying more on investment income to lift earnings. Maple Leaf Cement stands out as another major performer this quarter, though for very different reasons. Unlike Attock, Maple Leaf saw muted revenue growth, yet managed to increase its bottom line by 2.5 times. This was largely due to a surge in other income, which contributed 22 percent to pre-tax earnings.

Despite steady increases in cement prices over the past year, Maple Leaf’s revenue rose only 5 percent year-on-year during the quarter, with margins holding steady at 30 percent. Improved operational efficiency helped reduce overheads from 12 percent of revenue to 8 percent, while monetary easing cut finance costs from 6 percent to 2 percent. Together, these factors propelled profit margins for Mapleleaf from 7 percent last year to 16 percent in 1QFY26.

So far, Attock and Maple Leaf have emerged as the standout performers within the cement industry. Others have underwhelmed relative to market expectations. Cherat Cement, for instance, reported a 27 percent decline in profits during the quarter, while Fauji Cement’s performance remained roughly flat compared to last year. Among smaller players, Power Cement is showing signs of a turnaround, shifting from a loss to a respectable profit, supported by strong revenue growth and notable margin improvement.

As more companies release their financial results and additional data become available, one trend appears evident: even though overall cement offtake has recovered — up 16 percent year-on-year, with domestic offtake rising 14 percent, individual companies may not be capturing the same market shares they once held. Alternatively, price increases may not have been as broad-based as initially anticipated.

With the industry still operating at around 50 percent capacity, the fact that many companies are reporting subdued profits despite stronger demand could signal what’s coming next. A potential price war may be on the horizon.

PSX ACPL Attock cement

Comments

200 characters

Brick by brick

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories