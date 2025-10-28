Sindh CM inaugurates TRACS

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) at CPO, marking a significant milestone in the province’s digital transformation and governance reforms.

Speaking at the launch event, the chief minister said the introduction of TRACS represents “far more than a technological upgrade - it is a manifestation of Sindh’s commitment to transparency, modernisation, and improved citizen services.”

He explained that the new system replaces the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red-light jumping, and helmet non-compliance. The system removes human discretion, confrontation, and potential bias, ensuring fairness and accountability on the roads.

“Through TRACS, we are harnessing the power of technology to serve and protect our citizens more effectively. It’s not just a Police Department project—it’s a reform for every citizen,” the Chief Minister emphasised.

Sahulat Centres at major traffic offices and police stations will now offer support to citizens for paying fines, clarifying violations, and contesting challans. This groundbreaking initiative is set to transform the province’s approach to traffic management, exemplifying a strong commitment to transparency, modernisation, and citizen well-being.

The inauguration ceremony, held at CM House, was attended by provincial ministers Ziaul Hassan Lanjar (Home), Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Riaz Shah Shirazi. Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGs, DIGs, and other senior police officers, both active and retired.

Technological leap in traffic enforcement:

The integration of TRACS with key government databases, including Excise & Taxation, Driving License System, NADRA e-Sahulat, and modern payment gateways, allows citizens to view and pay traffic fines securely online or via their mobile devices. The new TRACS mobile app further simplifies the process, empowering users to monitor violations and settle challans in real time.

