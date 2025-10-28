Flood victims: CM Maryam starts aid distribution: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said that 95 percent of the flood recovery survey under the Chief Minister’s Flood Rehabilitation Programme has been completed.

She stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz initiated financial assistance for the flood-affected families without waiting for the survey’s completion, ensuring timely relief for the victims.

Azma Bokhari added that the rehabilitation of flood-hit families remains a top priority for the Punjab government. So far, Rs1.5 billion has been distributed among affected households, and over 50,000 Punjab Flood Recovery Cards have already been delivered to beneficiaries.

She further said that from October 28, more camp sites will be activated in additional districts to guarantee swift and transparent disbursement of aid.

While distributing relief cheques among flood victims in Nankana Sahib, Azma noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally supervised the province’s largest-ever flood rehabilitation operation, taking the 2025 floods as a challenge. During the unprecedented situation caused by simultaneous flooding in all three major rivers millions of people and over 2.1 million livestock were rescued, with administrative teams remaining active in the field throughout.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that under the CM’s directives, the Flood Rehabilitation Program continues at full pace. Each affected household is being provided with a Punjab Flood Recovery Card to withdraw financial assistance via the Bank of Punjab. The CM has also increased the compensation amount, granting up to Rs500,000 to families whose homes were damaged or destroyed, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025