Punjab CM announces stipends for 65,000 prayer leaders

LAHORE: In a landmark decision, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to introduce a monthly stipend for ‘imams’ of 65,000 mosque across the province, being the first initiative of its kind in Pakistan’s history.

While presiding over the fifth consecutive meeting on law and order, the CM said that mosque imams are highly respected members of a society and it is inappropriate for local communities to collect donations to pay them. She noted, “Punjab government will take responsibility for providing financial support to mosque imams to ensure their dignity and welfare.”

The Chief Minister Punjab was briefed by the relevant authorities that projects for the construction and renovation of mosques have been included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). She directed that these projects should be completed at the earliest and all necessary measures must be taken to maintain the sanctity and proper upkeep of mosques across Punjab.

It was decided in the meeting that a Cyber Crime Cell will be established in Punjab to curb the misuse of digital platforms. She also directed to ensure strict enforcement against illegal use of loudspeakers.

On Chief Minister Punjab’s direction, all connecting roads leading to Raiwind have been repaired and resurfaced ahead of the annual ‘Tablighi’ Congregation. Special bus service will be operated to facilitate pilgrims while foolproof security arrangements have been put in place for the event. She also directed Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to personally visit mosque imams in their respective areas to strengthen community engagement in the province.

