BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-10-28

Kabul following the script New Delhi has written for it

Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

How unfortunate it is that Afghanistan continues to display sheer contempt in response to every good gesture or step from its neighbor, Pakistan.

Not only has Kabul stepped up its belligerence towards Islamabad that has been helping it overcome myriad political, social and economic challenges for more than four decades in every possible way, it seems to have refused to take any verifiable action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups during its ongoing truce talks with Pakistan in Doha.

The whole world knows that Kabul has been clearly pursuing and promoting India’s anti-Pakistan agenda in a meaningful manner as it continues to provide shelter and sustenance to TTP and other militant groups who often cross into Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities. Little do, however, the rulers in Kabul know that their current approach to Pakistan or geopolitics in the region is clearly inimical to the interests of the Afghan people in particular.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was spot on when he said that failure to reach a deal could lead to “open war”. Unfortunately, there is no breakthrough as yet in the Pak-Afghan talks. Concluding, the fact that the Taliban government, which is not the true representative of the Afghan people, has shown to the world that it is biting the hand that has been feeding the Afghan people for decades cannot be overemphasized. In sum, the Taliban are following the script New Delhi has written for them.

Sherdil Bangash (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

India Pakistan TTP Afghanistan

Comments

200 characters

Kabul following the script New Delhi has written for it

PM forms traders-led panels

Key oversight role shifted to FD from AGP

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Ethanol exports, Basmati GI registration: Pakistan raises concerns with EU on duty relief retreat

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

PD in ‘head-on clash’ with KE over MYT row

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

FTO blames FBR, its wing PRAL for maladministration

Non-export levies: Textile industry seeks DLTL-style rebate system

No cement bag sans tax stamp to be cleared from Nov 1: FBR

Read more stories