Kabul following the script New Delhi has written for it

How unfortunate it is that Afghanistan continues to display sheer contempt in response to every good gesture or step from its neighbor, Pakistan.

Not only has Kabul stepped up its belligerence towards Islamabad that has been helping it overcome myriad political, social and economic challenges for more than four decades in every possible way, it seems to have refused to take any verifiable action against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups during its ongoing truce talks with Pakistan in Doha.

The whole world knows that Kabul has been clearly pursuing and promoting India’s anti-Pakistan agenda in a meaningful manner as it continues to provide shelter and sustenance to TTP and other militant groups who often cross into Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities. Little do, however, the rulers in Kabul know that their current approach to Pakistan or geopolitics in the region is clearly inimical to the interests of the Afghan people in particular.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was spot on when he said that failure to reach a deal could lead to “open war”. Unfortunately, there is no breakthrough as yet in the Pak-Afghan talks. Concluding, the fact that the Taliban government, which is not the true representative of the Afghan people, has shown to the world that it is biting the hand that has been feeding the Afghan people for decades cannot be overemphasized. In sum, the Taliban are following the script New Delhi has written for them.

Sherdil Bangash (Peshawar)

