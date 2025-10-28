Baker for expanding role of US businesses in agri sector

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to emphasise the strengthening relations between the United States and Pakistan, Natalie Baker, the US Chargé d’Affairs to Pakistan, emphasised the expanding role of American businesses in the country’s agriculture and food industries.

During her visit to Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), on Monday, Baker met with the bank’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, to discuss the significant challenges facing Pakistan’s agriculture sector, with a particular focus on the escalating food security concerns.

Both sides acknowledged the gravity of the situation, with Baker emphasising the commitment of American firms to invest in Pakistan’s agricultural landscape, pointing out that long-term engagement is key to addressing the sector’s pressing issues.

Bhatti, in turn, shared insights into ZTBL’s vision and its vital role in supporting agricultural and rural development across the country. He mentioned that ZTBL, established as the country’s leading specialised financial institution for agriculture, had played a crucial role for over 70 years in providing essential services to the farming community, particularly in underserved regions. “The bank’s vast network of 501 branches, over 90 per cent of which are located in rural, un-banked areas, is pivotal in enhancing financial inclusion and literacy among farmers. Our outreach programmes are designed to bring critical banking services directly to those who need them most.”

A video documentary showcasing ZTBL’s innovative initiatives was also presented, highlighting programmes such as the “Zarai Baithaks” and Mobile Van Services.

Bhatti explained that these initiatives aim to bridge the gap between remote farmers and modern financial tools, offering everything from banking services to agricultural advisory. He emphasised the bank’s ongoing collaboration with academic institutions and research bodies to improve productivity and promote the use of modern agricultural technologies.

The meeting also focused on ZTBL’s digital transformation, with Bhatti outlining the launch of mobile banking, WhatsApp services, and other digital platforms to facilitate farmers’ access to loans and other financial products.

Baker expressed her appreciation for ZTBL’s efforts to support small farmers, highlighting that such initiatives are essential for Pakistan’s agricultural future. “The United States is committed to working closely with Pakistan to build a resilient, sustainable agriculture sector that ensures food security for all,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025