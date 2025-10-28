BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 28, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-28

Gulf markets mixed on easing US-China trade tensions

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

DUBAI: Gulf stock markets ended mixed on Monday, as indications of easing US-China trade tensions that supported risk sentiment coincided with corporate earnings reports that provided limited uplift to investor confidence and weak oil prices.

Top Chinese and US economic officials hashed out the framework of a deal for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to decide on later this week, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world’s top two oil consumers could dent global growth.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2 percent, with Al Rajhi Bank 1.8 percent. Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) climbed 1.7 percent, snapping four sessions of losses.

However, Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia , popularly known as Zain Saudi, declined 1.6 percent, following a 2 percent increase in third-quarter profit.

Abu Dhabi’s index gave up early gains to close 0.1 percent higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - edged lower and fell over 1 percent earlier in the session, amid scepticism that a US-Chinese trade deal framework would boost oil demand and after Iraq’s oil minister confirmed an oilfield fire had not affected the OPEC member’s oil exports.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter percentage point at its meeting on Wednesday, a view supported by Friday’s softer-than-expected inflation report.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries have their currencies pegged to the US dollar, exposing the region to the direct impact of monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Gulf stock markets Oil prices global growth US China trade tensions

