BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 88.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.83%)
DCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.59%)
DGKC 237.00 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.16%)
FCCL 54.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.77%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
KEL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.45%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 98.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.75%)
NBP 207.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
PAEL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.28%)
PIBTL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
POWER 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.29%)
PPL 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.52%)
PREMA 39.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PRL 35.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
SNGP 135.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
SSGC 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.93%)
TELE 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.83%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TREET 33.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.04%)
TRG 72.39 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.34%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
BR100 17,019 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 54,171 Decreased By -394.8 (-0.72%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Markets Print 2025-10-28

South Korea, Taiwan stocks hit all-time highs

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 05:39am

BENGALURU: Most emerging Asian stock markets rose on Monday, as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the US boosted risk appetite, while Indonesian shares fell sharply and were on track for their worst session in nearly seven months

Leading the gains in the region, South Korea and Taiwan stocks notched fresh highs, rising about 2.5 percent each.

Over the weekend, top Chinese and US officials laid the groundwork for a trade deal, lifting expectations ahead of a closely watched meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30 in South Korea.

A trade deal between the world’s two largest economies would pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls.

“Encouraging signals from these discussions could pave the way for a favourable outcome at the upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi on October 30,” said Lloyd Chan, a senior currency analyst at MUFG.

“In this context, positive momentum in Asian currencies and stock markets may well continue in the near term.”

Also lifting market sentiment, a softer-than-expected US inflation report on Friday cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at its meeting on Wednesday.

Among other markets, Thailand shares jumped 2.4 percent to their highest in almost nine months, after data showed customs-cleared exports rose 19.0 percent in September from a year earlier.

Indonesian shares slumped 3.8 percent and were on track to log their worst session since April 8.

