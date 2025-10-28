Markets Print 2025-10-28
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 27, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.83 11.33
2-Week 10.84 11.34
1-Month 10.88 11.38
3-Month 10.90 11.15
6-Month 10.93 11.18
9-Month 10.89 11.39
1-Year 10.89 11.39
Data source: SBP
