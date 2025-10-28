KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 27, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.61 282.05 JPY 1.82 1.88 EURO 327.24 330.75 AED 76.82 77.58 GBP 375.14 379.11 SAR 75.08 75.68 INTERBANK 281.05 281.15 =========================================================================

