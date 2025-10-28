BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Published 28 Oct, 2025

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 27, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan           26-10-2025
                  Shalamar       Oil            National Ship
Op-2              Alexia         Load           Apline Marine      20-10-2025
                                 (H.S.F.O)      Services
B-1               Southern       Disc           Apline Marine      27-10-2025
                  Cetacea        Chemical       Services
B-2/B-3           Lowlands       Load           Evergreen          25-10-2025
                  Angel          Cement         Shipping &Logiscs
B-4               Florencia      Disc           Bulk Shipping      08-10-2025
                                 Sugar          Agencies
B-5               Star Gate      Disc           Bulk Shipping      23-10-2025
                                 Sugar          Agencies
B-6/B-7           Ayrin          Dis/Load       Rtw Shipping       27-10-2025
                                 Containers     &Logencies
B-11/B-12         Shun Fu Fa     Disc.General   Seaborne Intern    25-10-2025
                                 Cargo          && Logiscs
B-13/B-14         Cs Candy       Disc           Bulk Shipping      26-10-2025
                                 (Dap)          Agencies
B-14/B-15         Sibi           Disc           Bulk Shipping      25-10-2025
                                 Ammonuim       Agencies
                                 Sulphate
B-16/B-17         Lmz            Disc General   Seahawks           25-10-2025
                  Vega           Cargo          Asia Global
Nmb-1             Al Khaiber     Load           Noor                07-09-202
                                 Rice           Sons
Nmb-2             Muslim         Load           Al Faizan          12-08-2025
                                 Rice
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Dolphin 707    Load           Evergreen Shipp    23-10-2025
                                 Cement         & Logistics
B-26/B-27         Oocl Dalian    Dis./Load      Oocl Pakistan      25-10-2025
                                 Containers
B-28/B-29         Feng Hai 66    Dis./Load      Ap Line            26-10-2025
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            One            Dis./Load      Ocean Network      25-10-2025
                  Neptune        Containers     Express Pak
Sapt-2            Cscl           Dis./Load      Oocl               26-10-2025
                  Neptune        Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Hmm            Dis./Load      United Manne       27-10-2025
                  Forest         Containers     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cscl Neptune      27-102025      Dis./Load                      Oocl Pakistan
                                 Containers
Ayrin             27-10-2025     Dis./Load                       Rtw Shipping
                                 Containers                        &Logencies
Feng Hai 66       27-10-2025     Dis./Load                            Ap Line
                                 Containers
Oocl Dalian       23-10-2025     Dis./Load                      Oocl Pakistan
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Wan Hai 623       27-10-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
MscKalina         27-10-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Abram Schulte     27-10-2025     L/50000 Clinkes            Gearbulk Shipping
Ami               28-10-2025     D/6000 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Ital Universo     28-10-2025     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
X-Press Plsces    28-10-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
                                                              Ship Agency Pak
Hui Fa            28-10-2025     D/L Container              Merchant Shipping
Toyo Peong        28-10-2025     L/10000 Cement                     Tradelink
                                                                International
Star Stamford     28-10-2025     L/563000 Clinkers          Gearbulk Shipping
Celsius Emmen     28-10-2025     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Tian Sheng 27     27-10-2025     General Cargo                              -
Nara              27-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Angleesey         27-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Seamec Gallant    27-10-2025     Bulk                                       -
Nave
Andromeda         27-10-2025     Tanker                                     -
Albert P          27-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Wan Hai 316       27-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
Bochem Ghent      27-10-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              RC             Sugar          Sea Trade  October 22nd, 2025
                  Aspelia                       Shipp
MW-2              Golden         Sugar          Alpine     October 26th, 2025
                  Arsnel
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Spirit of      Coal           Ocean      October 25th, 2025
                  Seatrek                       World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Sirwangi-V     Palm           Alpine     October 26th, 2025
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Emmenuel-P     Container      Southern   October 27th, 2025
                                                 Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Limco          Rice           Ocean      October 25th, 2025
                   Logger                       World
FAP               Melbourne      Rice           East       October 26th, 2025
                  Spirit                        Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Michigan-VII  Container      MSC PAK                   October 27th, 2025
Al-Bidda          LNG            GSA                                     -do-
EVA Richway       Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Spirit of Seatrek Coal           Ocean World               October 27th, 2025
Emmenuel-P        Container      Southern Agency                         -do-
Maersk
Kentucky          Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Pioneer Gas       LPG            M International           October 27th, 2025
African           Soya Bean      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Pheasent          Seed
Start             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Venus             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Pirrihos          Sugar          Posidon PVT                             -do-
ACE Halo          Cement         Crystal Sea Serv                        -do-
Valery Roma       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Bert-P         Container      CMA CGM PAK               October 27th, 2025
Maersk
Kentucky          Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
=============================================================================

