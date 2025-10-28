KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 27, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 26-10-2025
Shalamar Oil National Ship
Op-2 Alexia Load Apline Marine 20-10-2025
(H.S.F.O) Services
B-1 Southern Disc Apline Marine 27-10-2025
Cetacea Chemical Services
B-2/B-3 Lowlands Load Evergreen 25-10-2025
Angel Cement Shipping &Logiscs
B-4 Florencia Disc Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025
Sugar Agencies
B-5 Star Gate Disc Bulk Shipping 23-10-2025
Sugar Agencies
B-6/B-7 Ayrin Dis/Load Rtw Shipping 27-10-2025
Containers &Logencies
B-11/B-12 Shun Fu Fa Disc.General Seaborne Intern 25-10-2025
Cargo && Logiscs
B-13/B-14 Cs Candy Disc Bulk Shipping 26-10-2025
(Dap) Agencies
B-14/B-15 Sibi Disc Bulk Shipping 25-10-2025
Ammonuim Agencies
Sulphate
B-16/B-17 Lmz Disc General Seahawks 25-10-2025
Vega Cargo Asia Global
Nmb-1 Al Khaiber Load Noor 07-09-202
Rice Sons
Nmb-2 Muslim Load Al Faizan 12-08-2025
Rice
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25 Dolphin 707 Load Evergreen Shipp 23-10-2025
Cement & Logistics
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis./Load Oocl Pakistan 25-10-2025
Containers
B-28/B-29 Feng Hai 66 Dis./Load Ap Line 26-10-2025
Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 One Dis./Load Ocean Network 25-10-2025
Neptune Containers Express Pak
Sapt-2 Cscl Dis./Load Oocl 26-10-2025
Neptune Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Hmm Dis./Load United Manne 27-10-2025
Forest Containers Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cscl Neptune 27-102025 Dis./Load Oocl Pakistan
Containers
Ayrin 27-10-2025 Dis./Load Rtw Shipping
Containers &Logencies
Feng Hai 66 27-10-2025 Dis./Load Ap Line
Containers
Oocl Dalian 23-10-2025 Dis./Load Oocl Pakistan
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Wan Hai 623 27-10-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
MscKalina 27-10-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Abram Schulte 27-10-2025 L/50000 Clinkes Gearbulk Shipping
Ami 28-10-2025 D/6000 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Ital Universo 28-10-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
X-Press Plsces 28-10-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Ship Agency Pak
Hui Fa 28-10-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping
Toyo Peong 28-10-2025 L/10000 Cement Tradelink
International
Star Stamford 28-10-2025 L/563000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
Celsius Emmen 28-10-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Tian Sheng 27 27-10-2025 General Cargo -
Nara 27-10-2025 Container Ship -
X-Press
Angleesey 27-10-2025 Container Ship -
Seamec Gallant 27-10-2025 Bulk -
Nave
Andromeda 27-10-2025 Tanker -
Albert P 27-10-2025 Container Ship -
Wan Hai 316 27-10-2025 Container Ship -
Bochem Ghent 27-10-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 RC Sugar Sea Trade October 22nd, 2025
Aspelia Shipp
MW-2 Golden Sugar Alpine October 26th, 2025
Arsnel
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Spirit of Coal Ocean October 25th, 2025
Seatrek World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Sirwangi-V Palm Alpine October 26th, 2025
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Emmenuel-P Container Southern October 27th, 2025
Agency
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Limco Rice Ocean October 25th, 2025
Logger World
FAP Melbourne Rice East October 26th, 2025
Spirit Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK October 27th, 2025
Al-Bidda LNG GSA -do-
EVA Richway Chemicals East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Spirit of Seatrek Coal Ocean World October 27th, 2025
Emmenuel-P Container Southern Agency -do-
Maersk
Kentucky Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Pioneer Gas LPG M International October 27th, 2025
African Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths
Pheasent Seed
Start Palm oil Alpine -do-
Venus Palm oil Alpine -do-
Pirrihos Sugar Posidon PVT -do-
ACE Halo Cement Crystal Sea Serv -do-
Valery Roma Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Bert-P Container CMA CGM PAK October 27th, 2025
Maersk
Kentucky Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments