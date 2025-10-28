Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 27, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan 26-10-2025 Shalamar Oil National Ship Op-2 Alexia Load Apline Marine 20-10-2025 (H.S.F.O) Services B-1 Southern Disc Apline Marine 27-10-2025 Cetacea Chemical Services B-2/B-3 Lowlands Load Evergreen 25-10-2025 Angel Cement Shipping &Logiscs B-4 Florencia Disc Bulk Shipping 08-10-2025 Sugar Agencies B-5 Star Gate Disc Bulk Shipping 23-10-2025 Sugar Agencies B-6/B-7 Ayrin Dis/Load Rtw Shipping 27-10-2025 Containers &Logencies B-11/B-12 Shun Fu Fa Disc.General Seaborne Intern 25-10-2025 Cargo && Logiscs B-13/B-14 Cs Candy Disc Bulk Shipping 26-10-2025 (Dap) Agencies B-14/B-15 Sibi Disc Bulk Shipping 25-10-2025 Ammonuim Agencies Sulphate B-16/B-17 Lmz Disc General Seahawks 25-10-2025 Vega Cargo Asia Global Nmb-1 Al Khaiber Load Noor 07-09-202 Rice Sons Nmb-2 Muslim Load Al Faizan 12-08-2025 Rice ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Dolphin 707 Load Evergreen Shipp 23-10-2025 Cement & Logistics B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis./Load Oocl Pakistan 25-10-2025 Containers B-28/B-29 Feng Hai 66 Dis./Load Ap Line 26-10-2025 Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 One Dis./Load Ocean Network 25-10-2025 Neptune Containers Express Pak Sapt-2 Cscl Dis./Load Oocl 26-10-2025 Neptune Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Hmm Dis./Load United Manne 27-10-2025 Forest Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cscl Neptune 27-102025 Dis./Load Oocl Pakistan Containers Ayrin 27-10-2025 Dis./Load Rtw Shipping Containers &Logencies Feng Hai 66 27-10-2025 Dis./Load Ap Line Containers Oocl Dalian 23-10-2025 Dis./Load Oocl Pakistan Containers ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Wan Hai 623 27-10-2025 D/L Container Riazeda MscKalina 27-10-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Abram Schulte 27-10-2025 L/50000 Clinkes Gearbulk Shipping Ami 28-10-2025 D/6000 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Ital Universo 28-10-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping X-Press Plsces 28-10-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Ship Agency Pak Hui Fa 28-10-2025 D/L Container Merchant Shipping Toyo Peong 28-10-2025 L/10000 Cement Tradelink International Star Stamford 28-10-2025 L/563000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping Celsius Emmen 28-10-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Tian Sheng 27 27-10-2025 General Cargo - Nara 27-10-2025 Container Ship - X-Press Angleesey 27-10-2025 Container Ship - Seamec Gallant 27-10-2025 Bulk - Nave Andromeda 27-10-2025 Tanker - Albert P 27-10-2025 Container Ship - Wan Hai 316 27-10-2025 Container Ship - Bochem Ghent 27-10-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 RC Sugar Sea Trade October 22nd, 2025 Aspelia Shipp MW-2 Golden Sugar Alpine October 26th, 2025 Arsnel MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Spirit of Coal Ocean October 25th, 2025 Seatrek World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Sirwangi-V Palm Alpine October 26th, 2025 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Emmenuel-P Container Southern October 27th, 2025 Agency ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Limco Rice Ocean October 25th, 2025 Logger World FAP Melbourne Rice East October 26th, 2025 Spirit Wind ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK October 27th, 2025 Al-Bidda LNG GSA -do- EVA Richway Chemicals East Wind -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Spirit of Seatrek Coal Ocean World October 27th, 2025 Emmenuel-P Container Southern Agency -do- Maersk Kentucky Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Pioneer Gas LPG M International October 27th, 2025 African Soya Bean Alpine Waiting for Berths Pheasent Seed Start Palm oil Alpine -do- Venus Palm oil Alpine -do- Pirrihos Sugar Posidon PVT -do- ACE Halo Cement Crystal Sea Serv -do- Valery Roma Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Al-Bert-P Container CMA CGM PAK October 27th, 2025 Maersk Kentucky Container CMA CGM PAK -do- =============================================================================

