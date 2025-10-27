BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
Pakistan

Azad Kashmir: PML-N backs PPP in no-confidence motion decision

BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2025

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) has declared that it will sit in opposition in Azad Kashmir and will support the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in moving a motion of no confidence against the current government, according to a statement released after a meeting held at the Presidency in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to media, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that his party’s parliamentary board had determined that the present Azad Kashmir setup had failed to fulfil its responsibilities, and for that reason the decision was made to initiate the motion of no confidence.

He told reporters: “We have no confidence in the present government and we will support the PPP in the no-confidence move.”

President, PM discuss AJK govt formation

PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal added that his party would take up its role in opposition, stating: “If the PPP secures the required majority, it will form the government.”

On its part, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira affirmed that the party sought to facilitate a government elected by the people of Azad Kashmir and emphasised that the prevailing administration had failed to resolve key issues.

He said: “We want a government in Azad Kashmir that is formed by representatives selected by the people themselves.”

The delegation from PPP included chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naeer Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The PML-N delegation included Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Amir Muqam and other party leaders.

Earlier, the PPP had extended a cabinet-inclusion offer to PML-N, which the latter declined in favour of adopting an opposition stance.

The move comes amid mounting speculation over the stability of the Azad Kashmir government and signals a potential realignment in the regional political landscape.

