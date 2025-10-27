Indian minister blames Australian cricketers over Indore molestation incident

Indian Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked widespread outrage after suggesting that two Australian women cricketers “should learn a lesson” following their molestation in Indore, remarks critics say amounted to victim-blaming rather than condemning the attack or addressing the security lapse.

Speaking to local media, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister said:

“Players should keep the local administration or their security [officials] informed when they are going out. There is a huge craze for cricket players [in India], like it is for football players in England. Players sometimes don’t realise their fame, but they are very popular. They should also be careful.”

He added, “This incident is a lesson for us and the players both.”

The incident took place when two members of Australia’s women’s cricket team were allegedly touched inappropriately by a man on a motorcycle while walking from their hotel to a cafe in Indore during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Police said the suspect was later tracked down and arrested after the team’s security filed a complaint.

Rather than focusing on the crime, Vijayvargiya implied that the players were partly responsible for not informing local authorities before stepping out, saying they “should be aware of their popularity.”

His comments have been condemned as “insensitive” and “regressive” by women’s rights advocates, opposition leaders, and social media users, who accused the minister of normalising harassment and undermining women’s safety in India.

Indian singer and voice actress Chinmayi Sripaada wrote:

“BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya basically says here that women visiting another city/country must be worried/concerned/think about their own safety when stepping out without telling anyone. So basically, it was the women’s fault.”

Journalist Lavanya Narayanan commented:

“Terribly tone-deaf statement made by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on the alleged molestation of two members of the Australian women’s cricket team. He’s right. It’s a lesson for players also to never trust this country again.”

Another user, Subhajit Naskar, wrote:

“Kailash Vijayvargiya was BJP General Secretary and West Bengal BJP in-charge. Now a Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister. The guy blames victims, no wonder. A rape complaint was filed against him by a woman. Kailash attends Brahman Samaj sammelans quite a lot.”

Meanwhile, Veena Jain, another X user, said:

“Do you know why India is failing to attract foreign tourists despite being a beautiful country? Because of people like MP Govt minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is blaming Australian women cricketers only for molestation instead of apologising. Shame 🤮.”

This is not the first time Vijayvargiya has made controversial remarks about women and morality. His repeated statements on “cultural values” and public behaviour have often drawn criticism, reinforcing concerns over misogynistic attitudes within sections of India’s political leadership.