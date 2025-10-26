BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A man has been arrested for approaching two of Australia’s women cricketers and allegedly touching them inappropriately in Indore, Indian police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday, a day after Australia’s six-wicket victory over England in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup.

The two players were walking to a cafe from their hotel when they were allegedly approached by a motorcyclist.

“The security officers of the women’s Australian cricket team filed a complaint that two members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour,” additional deputy commissioner of police, Rajesh Dandotiya, told Indian news agency ANI.

“An FIR (First Information Report) was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an intensive strategic operation.”

He has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the criminal code that deal with assault or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty and stalking, respectively.

India’s cricket board (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said it was a “deeply regrettable and isolated incident.”

“We appreciate the swift and effective action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Police in apprehending the accused. The law will take its due course to ensure justice is served,” Saikia said.

“We will also review our existing safety protocols and strengthen them further, if necessary, to ensure such incidents are not repeated.”

Women's World Cup India’s cricket board Devajit Saikia Australia women's players

