Sri Lankan shares end lower after six sessions of gains

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in utility stocks.

The CSE All Share index .CSE settled down 0.10% at 22,788.79 rupees, after gaining for six straight sessions.

Senkadagala Finance was the top loser on the CSE All Share, down 14.7%, followed by Tess Agro and Asia Capital Plc that dropped 10% each.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 306.9 million shares from 226.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover declined to 5.77 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($19.03 million) from 6.21 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 299.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 5.64 billion rupees, the data showed.