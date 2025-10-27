BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
India’s growth outlook strong, trade diversifies amid US tariff tensions, government says

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 07:17pm

NEW DELHI: India’s economic growth outlook for the current fiscal year remains strong, supported by robust domestic demand, easing inflation and recent consumption tax cuts, the government said in its September economic report.

Prices are expected to stay soft in the financial year ending March 31, helped by a positive outlook for food production despite reduced acreage under oilseeds and cash crops and some weather-related crop losses, according to the report released on Monday.

India’s trade performance for September 2025 showed early signs of diversification in export destinations, even as trade deal negotiations with the United States continue.

Indian economy not immune to global challenges, but resilient, central bank report says

The South Asian nation currently faces 50% punitive tariffs on its exports to the U.S., with half of those duties imposed in retaliation for its purchases of Russian oil.

According to latest trade data, about 55% of Indian exports to the U.S. were affected by the tariff hikes.

India will not accept limits on its trading choices or rush into agreements, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, while a senior government official noted that a bilateral trade deal with Washington was near.

