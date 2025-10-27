Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

During the separately-held meetings, both sides held detailed discussion on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation and recognised the importance of strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

While on an official visit to Bangladesh, the JCSC chairman reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to further deepen the relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect.

“Both sides expressed optimism about improving defence and security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives,” the ISPR said.

The CJCSC also visited School of Infantry and Tactics, Sylhet, and interacted with faculty and students. The civil-military leadership of Bangladesh appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Senakunjo a smartly turned-out military contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the CJCSC and he also laid wreath at Shikha Anirban.

CJCSC Chairman General Shamshad last week undertook an official visit to Maldives and discussed with the country’s leadership the evolving global and regional security environment and issues of mutual interest, including bilateral defence and security cooperation.

During the visit, the CJCSC chairman called on President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and Chief of Defence Force of Maldives Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, according to a press release of Pakistan’s High Commission Maldives.

Photo: APP

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Maldives Vice Admiral (retd) Faisal Rasul Lodhi, accompanied the CJCSC and his delegation throughout the official engagements.

Photo: APP

During the discussions, the leadership on both sides acknowledged and reaffirmed the historic brotherly relationship between the two countries.

It was underscored that the bilateral relations were based on a strong foundation of shared faith, mutual respect for each other’s sovereign values, and an unwavering mutual trust.

Both sides also considered avenues to further enhance military-to-military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening the partnership.

The civil-military leadership of the Maldives lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at MNDF Headquarters, the smartly turned-out contingent presented a guard of honour to CJCSC.

Meanwhile, the CJCSC, along with his delegation, also met Lodhi at Pakistan’s High Commission in Hulhumale.

During the discussions, it was acknowledged that the Maldives was an important partner of Pakistan in the region and that historic brotherly relations were based on a strong foundation of shared faith, trust and mutual respect for each other’s sovereign values.

Both dignitaries underscored that enormous potential existed for further expanding the scope and scale of bilateral cooperation with Maldives across the entire spectrum of bilateral collaboration, focusing trade, education, health, climate change, tourism and specially in realm of defence, military cooperation and maritime security.