CJCSC discusses ties with Qatari defence officials

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza met top Qatari defence officials in Doha, reaffirming the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Qatar while discussing evolving regional security dynamics.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the visit marked the second round of the Higher Military Cooperation Committee (HMCC) meeting.

During the visit, General Mirza held talks with His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt General (Pilot) Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannal, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces.

Both sides discussed regional security challenges and expressed their shared commitment to promoting peace and stability at both regional and global levels.

General Mirza highlighted the historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar and explored future dimensions of defence and security cooperation under the HMCC framework.

Qatar’s civil and military leadership acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in ensuring regional stability. They also lauded the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the global fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters, General Mirza was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent, marking the significance of his official visit.