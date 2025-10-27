BML 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
BOP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CPHL 88.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
DGKC 235.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.41%)
FCCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
GCIL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUBC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
KEL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
NBP 206.97 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.97%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
POWER 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PPL 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PREMA 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
PTC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
SNGP 136.45 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.4%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
TELE 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.83%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Trump says US, China are going to come away with deal

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 01:39pm

AIR FORCE ONE/TOKYO: US President Donald Trump said the US and China are set to “come away with” a trade deal, as he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we’re going to come away with a deal”, Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

“We have China coming and its going to be very interesting.”

Trump added he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday.

Donald Trump TikTok US China

