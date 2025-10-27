BML 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
BOP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CPHL 88.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
DGKC 235.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.41%)
FCCL 56.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.97%)
FFL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.92%)
GCIL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
HUBC 213.60 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.2%)
KEL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
MLCF 98.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.72%)
NBP 206.97 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (0.97%)
PAEL 54.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.48%)
PIAHCLA 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PIBTL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
POWER 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PPL 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PREMA 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
PRL 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
PTC 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
SNGP 136.45 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.4%)
SSGC 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
TELE 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TPLP 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TREET 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.83%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
BR100 17,123 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 54,773 Increased By 208.1 (0.38%)
KSE100 163,305 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
KSE30 49,835 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Iyer taken to hospital after fielding injury

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2025 01:30pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India batter Shreyas Iyer suffered a lacerated spleen and was admitted to hospital in Sydney after falling awkwardly while taking catch in the third one-day international against Australia, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Iyer was injured on Saturday while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, the 30-year-old clutching his side and grimacing in pain after tumbling to the turf.

He received treatment on the field and did not return to the match, which India won by nine wickets. Australia had already secured the series with victories in the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

“He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen.

He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well … “The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress.”

India next face Australia in a five-match Twenty20 series beginning in Canberra on Wednesday.

BCCI Shreyas Iyer Alex Carey

Comments

200 characters

India’s Iyer taken to hospital after fielding injury

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Status quo expected as MPC meets today

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories