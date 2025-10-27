BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:36pm
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend Future Investment summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh.

PM Shehbaz is visiting the brotherly country at the invitation of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, the PM Office said.

Upon arrival at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the prime minister and Pakistani delegation were received by Riyadh’s Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq.

The premier is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Bilal bin Saqib.

During his stay, the PM will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said, “The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.“

PM Shehbaz will represent Pakistan in the FII9 and participate in discussions on sustainable development, economic inclusion, innovation, and shifts in global geopolitics, presenting Pakistan’s perspective on these critical issues, the PMO said.

Last month, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’ during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Under the pact, any aggression against either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia will be treated as an aggression against both states, thereby enhancing joint deterrence capabilities.

