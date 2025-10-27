BML 6.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYS (Systems Limited)

Pakistan’s Systems Limited sets sights on Europe, US for next phase of growth

BR Web Desk Published 27 Oct, 2025 10:28am

Systems Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest software firms, is actively pursuing major transformation deals and strategic acquisitions in Europe and the US to accelerate growth and expand its global enterprise footprint.

The listed software firm shared the development in a Monday notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“A key strategic priority for the future is to drive inorganic growth across Europe and the United States,” Systems said.

The company is evaluating acquisition opportunities to enable faster entry into these mature markets and strengthen its presence among enterprise clients.

“As part of this strategy, the company plans to establish its own subsidiary in the United Kingdom, creating a direct operational presence to capitalise on emerging opportunities, leverage its existing assets, intellectual property, and accelerators, and improve export performance.

“The company will also double down on existing partnerships through its associated company in the UK, deepening synergies and expanding service capabilities to serve clients across Europe and North America,” it added.

Systems informed that its strategic partnership with British American Tobacco (BAT) is set to commence in the upcoming quarter.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the company’s global shared services footprint,” it added.

On its operations in Pakistan, Systems shared that its business has reported a positive operating profit for the first time. “Most of the previously challenged projects have now been completed, and the remaining few are expected to conclude within the next quarter,” it added.

The company informed that its associate OneLoad successfully secured new investment and obtained the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) approval for its E-Money license. “The entity is now well positioned to scale its digital financial services business and expand its customer base,” it said.

On a consolidated basis, Systems Limited saw its revenue grew by 18.9% year over year from Rs48.3 billion to Rs57.4 billion, during the nine-month period ended 30th September 2025.

The company’s gross profit and operating profit increased by 33.1% and 32.8%, respectively. Whereas, net profit for the period increased by 46.3% from Rs5.4 billion to Rs7.9 billion.

AI psx companies British American Tobacco Systems Limited PSX notice expansion plans software company UK subsidiary

