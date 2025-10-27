PM launches RLNG supply for domestic consumers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to finally open new gas connections for domestic consumers, marking an end to four-year ban on new gas connections, imposed in the year 2021, following acute gas shortage in the country.

“Today, a longstanding public demand has been met,” Sharif told a ceremony on the opening of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) connections to the consumers here on Sunday.

The PM said the provision of gas to domestic consumers was a huge challenge back in the year 2022 (when his former federal government came into power).

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

“There was immense public pressure from all the four sides for new gas connections— but we were facing difficulties in providing these connections. Therefore, we had to regret to every consumer who applied for a new connection,” he said.

Not only the instructions were issued but funds were also released for laying the gas pipeline and building the related infrastructure, the PM said. “The infrastructure was built—but the gas was not available. Today, the day has arrived when the new connections of standard RLNG are being opened,” Sharif said.

Hundreds of thousands of applications for new gas connections have been received, said the PM.

Sharif also claimed credit for “ending darkness caused by load-shedding of 20 hours a day,” which, he said, was prevalent back in the year 2013 when his political party came into power.

Last month, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik told the media that the federal cabinet approved the resumption of new gas connections across the country.

Both Sui gas companies have already completed procurement processes for meters and pipelines, and would immediately begin processing pending applications once the official notification is issued, the minister said last month.

The existing gas connection applicants would be given the option to convert their requests to RLNG-based connections by paying the prescribed security fee to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), he added.

However, the minister admitted that RLNG would remain costlier than domestic natural gas, claiming that it would be around 30–35 percent cheaper than liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“We already have a surplus of RLNG, and adequate electricity available, but we are working to strengthen governance and sustainability in the sector,” he added.

