BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-27

PM launches RLNG supply for domestic consumers

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Oct, 2025 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to finally open new gas connections for domestic consumers, marking an end to four-year ban on new gas connections, imposed in the year 2021, following acute gas shortage in the country.

“Today, a longstanding public demand has been met,” Sharif told a ceremony on the opening of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) connections to the consumers here on Sunday.

The PM said the provision of gas to domestic consumers was a huge challenge back in the year 2022 (when his former federal government came into power).

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

“There was immense public pressure from all the four sides for new gas connections— but we were facing difficulties in providing these connections. Therefore, we had to regret to every consumer who applied for a new connection,” he said.

Not only the instructions were issued but funds were also released for laying the gas pipeline and building the related infrastructure, the PM said. “The infrastructure was built—but the gas was not available. Today, the day has arrived when the new connections of standard RLNG are being opened,” Sharif said.

Hundreds of thousands of applications for new gas connections have been received, said the PM.

Sharif also claimed credit for “ending darkness caused by load-shedding of 20 hours a day,” which, he said, was prevalent back in the year 2013 when his political party came into power.

Last month, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik told the media that the federal cabinet approved the resumption of new gas connections across the country.

Both Sui gas companies have already completed procurement processes for meters and pipelines, and would immediately begin processing pending applications once the official notification is issued, the minister said last month.

The existing gas connection applicants would be given the option to convert their requests to RLNG-based connections by paying the prescribed security fee to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), he added.

However, the minister admitted that RLNG would remain costlier than domestic natural gas, claiming that it would be around 30–35 percent cheaper than liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“We already have a surplus of RLNG, and adequate electricity available, but we are working to strengthen governance and sustainability in the sector,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LNG GAS OGRA LPG energy sector gas sector RLNG PM Shehbaz Sharif RLNG supply Gas connections

Comments

200 characters

PM launches RLNG supply for domestic consumers

PD to spend billions, arbitration costs to be passed on to consumers

PM orders swift finalisation of MVNO framework

Expanding ties with Pakistan ‘strategic opportunity’: Rubio

Five AJK ministers join PPP

Key economic sectors: PM, Saudi leadership to hold talks

Developed plots: PRA AT Lahore rules sale not liable to provincial ST

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line: NTDC performs first-ever live maintenance

Delay in uploading 2025 tax return forms: Contempt proceedings sought against FBR officials

US envoy praises Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism: MoI

Read more stories