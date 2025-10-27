BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Arshad Sharif’s mother passes away

Recorder Report Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:06am
Riffat Ara Alvi. Photo: X/@javerias/File
Riffat Ara Alvi. Photo: X/@javerias/File

ISLAMABAD: Riffat Ara Alvi, mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, passed away, her family announced on Sunday. Her funeral prayer was offered at H-11 graveyard Islamabad, and she was laid to rest beside her son.

The news of her passing saddened journalists, colleagues and members of civil society across the country who offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Earlier on Thursday, the third death anniversary of Sharif, a renowned journalist, was observed.

The slain journalist was known to be a vocal critic of the policies of Pakistan’s powerful security establishment. He was shot dead in Kenya on 23 October 2022. His family has repeatedly demanded justice but the killers have not been apprehended till date.

