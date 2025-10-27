CCD, Punjab police, and Maryam Nawaz’s resolve

Progress and prosperity rest upon one indispensable pillar — peace. Stability is only possible when those entrusted with maintaining law and order perform their duties with dedication and integrity.

Punjab stands ahead of other provinces in development largely because it has successfully maintained peace, a peace safeguarded by the remarkable sacrifices of its security institutions, particularly the Punjab police.

It would not be an exaggeration to call the Punjab police the most professional and courageous force in Pakistan. Its ability to assert authority and maintain order has always been unmatched. Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has depoliticized the police force and transformed it into a truly professional institution.

During the previous administration, the police were frequently used for political purposes, and the repeated change of Inspectors General — sometimes every six months — disrupted the force’s internal discipline and operational continuity. In contrast, under the leadership of the current IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, and with the unwavering support of the Chief Minister, the police have emerged as a more organized, capable, and respected force.

Maryam Nawaz’s government has equipped the Punjab police with modern weapons and technology, enabling them to effectively counter terrorism and crime. Since she assumed office, the incidents of terrorism in Punjab have almost completely vanished — a result of the coordinated efforts of the security forces, intelligence agencies, and most notably, the Punjab police.

To further strengthen the law enforcement system, the Chief Minister established the CCD (Crime Control Department) a few months ago. The CCD was granted full autonomy, free from any political interference. Under the leadership of Sohail Zafar Chattha, the CCD has been instrumental in cleansing the province of notorious criminal networks. Within just six months, Punjab has witnessed a 70 percent decline in crime rates — a testament to the effective strategy and strong coordination between the Punjab police and CCD.

Maryam Nawaz has also launched a comprehensive campaign to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. As part of this initiative, the Home Department has revoked the licences of 28 arms dealers and sealed unregistered shops. Out of 511 registered arms dealers, 393 have successfully verified their licences through the new digital verification system. The process of digital weapon registration is now in full swing.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued a 15-day deadline for individuals to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms. Those who comply with the order will be granted amnesty, while those who refuse will face strict legal action. For the first time, security companies’ weapon licences are also being thoroughly verified. Moreover, a complete ban has been placed on the issuance of new arms licences, and the government is introducing the Punjab Surrender of Illegal Arms Act 2025, to be implemented in three phases.

Additionally, the provincial government is coordinating with federal authorities to verify federally issued arms licences within Punjab. These bold and practical measures reflect the Punjab government’s firm commitment to eradicating crime and maintaining law and order.

A peaceful Punjab not only ensures safety for its residents but also attracts foreign investment and tourism. With enhanced security and confidence, investors and tourists alike can explore the province freely and contribute to its economic growth.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is rapidly becoming a model of governance, development, and peace. The government’s communication strategy, led by Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari and supported by Information Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani, is ensuring that the public remains well-informed about government initiatives. The newly appointed DGPR, Fareed Ahmad, is also working diligently to deliver accurate information and promote awareness about welfare and reform programs.

Through tireless dedication and strategic reforms, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is paving the way for a prosperous and progressive Punjab. Her government’s focus on institutional strength, security, and transparency is setting new benchmarks, making Punjab a true leader among provinces in both performance and progress.

